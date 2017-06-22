PR NEWYORK - Pakistani award-winning designer, Syeda Amera, has been selected to showcase a special fashion collection a top American engineering masterpiece Hoover Dam in the USA on June 26. With an exceptional vision, the spectacular mega structure will be transformed into the world’s most iconic one-hundred-metre curved runway where Syeda Amera will represent the whole of South-Asia amongst the carefully selected designers from around the world. Always pushing the visual envelope, Syeda Amera’s upcoming collection has all of its essential elements but at the same time is absolutely different from all her other works. A collection so colourful and lively against the cinematic backdrop featuring the world’s largest man-made reservoir, Lake Mead, and the majestic Black Canyon is definitely going to be breathtaking.