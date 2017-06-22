The trailer of the Pakistani movie Na Maloom Afrad 2 was released yesterday. After the popularity of Na Maloom Afrad 1, its sequel is eagerly awaited.

Director Nabeel Qureshi decided to produce a sequel because of the success of the first movie. Fahad Mustafa, Mohsin Abbas, and Javed Sheikh have been casted in the same roles as the first movie. Urwa Hocane and Hania Amir would also be seen in leading roles.

The movie is set to be released on Eid-ul-Azha.

Previously, producers Fiza Ali and Nabeel Qureshi have created two blockbuster films, Na Maloom Afrad 1 and Actor in Law, under their banner of Filmwala Entertainment.