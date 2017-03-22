CM LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez is reportedly set to launch a jewellery line, according to TMZ after she filed legal documents to ensure nobody uses her name on a fashion range, film, TV or song.

The 24-year-old singer has set tongues wagging she will launch her own accessories brand, which is rumoured to be named after herself, as she is believed to have filed legal documents, which allow her to market jewellery under her own title, according to TMZ.

And it has been reported the brunette beauty has also added a clause to the document to ensure nobody uses her name for a television show, film, or distributes music under the same name as her.

However, the ‘It Ain’t Me’ hitmaker has yet to confirm whether she will be dabbling any further into the fashion industry.

Selena, who was named the face of Coach in December last year, has teased she has joined forces with the fashion house and make-up Pat McGrath on a ‘’special project’’.

This news comes after the beauty expert shared a video of the former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress blowing pink glitter from the palm of her hand.

The post, which was uploaded on Pat’s Instagram account, read: ‘’I had the most MAJOR time yesterday with the most gorgeous and DIVINE @selenagomez working on a special project with @coach! @stuartvevers #lust004 sequin madness !!! #patmcgrathlabs #makeupbypatmcgrath #SelenaGomez

Although Pat has teased the news, the vocalist has kept details of the venture close to her chest.Meanwhile, the star - who is dating The Weeknd - has admitted she went through a stage where she felt so ‘’anxious and depressed’’ because she was convinced she wasn’t good enough.

Speaking previously, she said: ‘’Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable.’’However, Selena has since undergone Dialectical Behaviour Therapy, which has helped her to see the light at the end of the tunnel after.

She explained: ‘’Dialectical Behaviour Therapy has completely changed my life. I wish more people would talk about therapy.‘’We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.’