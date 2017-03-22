Karachi - Pakistan’s numero uno general entertainment network HUM Network Limited is pleased to announce the names of participating designers, makeup artist, models and choreographer in the 14th edition of its most anticipated fashion event, QMobile HUM Bridal Couture Week 2017 styled by Sweet Touch. Slated to take place from March 31 to April 2, 2017, the latest Edition of Pakistan’s biggest bridal extravaganza will be choreographed by former supermodel Vaneeza Ahmed and will showcase bridal collections of the country’s 21 leading and emerging designers, along with the Classic Red segment featuring the gurus of the country’s fashion industry. The Classic Red segment of QHBCW will feature prominent names of our industry such asAli Xeeshan, Faraz Manan, Adnan Pardesy, Elan, Farah Talib Aziz, Karma, Sania Maskatiya, Shamaeel Ansari, Tena Durrani, Maheen Ghani Taseer, Mehdi, Misha Lakhani, Zaheer Abbas and Zara Shahjahan. The designer line-up includes Amir Adnan, Ahsan’s Menswear [UK - International], Annus Abrar, Asifa & Nabeel, Arsalan Iqbal, Ayesha & Usman Qamar, Amina Yasmeen by MansoorAkram, Emraan Rajput, Fahad Hussayn, Faika Karim[UK – International], Hassan ShehryarYasin, Impulse by Aisha Farid [USA - International], NaushadImdad, Nickie Nina, QMobile Star Gogi by Hassan Riaz, QMobile Star Ahmad Sultan, Rizwan Ahmed, Saadia Mirza, Sonya Battla, Umsha by Uzma Babar and Yasmin Zaman. N-Pro and N-Gents will be grooming over 48 male and female models over the course of three days,along with a long list of showstoppers to walk the ramp this season. #QHBCW will also present two international models to walk the ramp this year. Jewellery partner for the QHBCW is Shafaq Habib.