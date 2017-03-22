YAHOO LOS ANGELES - Actress Paris Jackson has admitted she was left ‘’heartbroken’’ by ‘High School Musical’ star Zac Efron at her first concert.

The 18-year-old actress - who is the daughter of music icon Michael Jackson - was a huge ‘High School Musical’ fan as a child and was, therefore, devastated to learn Zac wouldn’t be performing at her first-ever gig because he was working on another film project.

Paris explained: ‘’The first concert that I actively wanted to see was ‘High School Musical’.’’ But Paris’ excitement soon turned to despair after she was informed Zac wouldn’t be at the concert. Speaking to ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon, she recalled: ‘’It was the depressing part, heartbroken.’’ Zac, 29, actually missed the gig because he was shooting ‘The Derby Stallion’, which was released in 2005. Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell said earlier this month that she thinks Paris will make an ‘’incredible actress’’. Paris recently scored her first TV role in the Lee Daniels drama series ‘Star’, and Naomi - who also filmed for a guest appearance in the show - can see great potential in Paris’ acting ability. Naomi said: ‘’I just feel in my gut that she’s going to be an incredible actress.’’ And although Naomi never got the opportunity to meet the teenager during shooting for the show, she did once ‘’have tea’’ with a very young Paris alongside her late father Michael.