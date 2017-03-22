In a Snapchat video uploaded by Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz, the national cricketers are seen having fun in the boarding lounge while waiting for their flight to the West Indies.

In a series of clips, Wahab introduces his teammates like new player Hasan Ali and Ruman Raees. “He performed very well in PSL,” Wahab says of the latter.

Kamran Akmal is described as someone who is ‘always on Snapchat’ and Shoaib Malik is ‘the guy who is always on the phone’.

Wahab then asks Muhammad Hafeez to give some ‘new’ message to fans and supporters, to which the latter points towards Kamran Akmal as the ‘new thing’.

Coach Mickey Arthur and Ahmad Shahzad are also seen having a conversation in the video, while Imad Wasim distributes ‘business class’ boarding passes to the players.

The series of clips showed that players are in a relaxed mood ahead of the tour to West Indies, which begins on March 26 with the first T20.