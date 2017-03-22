Fast bowler Wahab Riaz has uploaded a video where he banters with Pakistan’s T20 and ODI captain Sarfraz Ahmed and former skipper Shoaib Malik.

In the video Wahab first introduces Sarfraz Ahmad saying “this is our new captain” but the wicketkeeper batsman shies away from the camera.

In the retake, Wahab again introduces him as the new captain and shares a sarcastic story about how Sarfraz ‘invited him for lunch’ when Wahab went to Karachi.

“I didn’t call him. He is just praising me as a new captain,” Sarfraz played along.

In another clip, Wahab shows the travel bag of all-rounder Shoaib Malik, which is totally different from the bags of other players.

“Because this was a birthday gift from my wife,” Malik explains.

“This is true love that you will clash with PCB but will use the bag presented by your wife,” says Wahab pointing towards Malik.

Pakistani team is travelling to West Indies tour for series of T20s and ODIs. The first T20 will be played on March 26.