CM LOS ANGELES - Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl named Maya.

Gadot announced the news with a sweet Instagram post which showed herself, husband Yaron Versano and eldest daughter Alma, 6, leaving the hospital with baby Maya in a stroller. Gadot captioned the image: ‘And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatful.’ Just last week Gadot had posted a #nofilter pic to Instagram where she wrote about her pregnancy. ‘With the daily routine of life, family and work I’m distracted all day long,’ Gadot captioned the pic.

‘Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies.’

Gadot announced she was expecting her second child via an Instagram post in November, writing, ‘So excited to share this wonder with you #mommyforthesecondtime.’

Later this year Gadot will star as Wonder Woman in the heroine’s first big screen solo outing. Last year the actress spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about daughter Alma visiting her on set and how the six-year-old feels about princesses.

Gadot said: “She came to visit me many times on set, and one time I was wearing the Wonder Woman costume, and then she asked me, ‘Mummy, if you wear a tiara does that mean you’re a queen and then I’m a princess?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m playing dress up, this is dress up.’”

Gadot then shared that while her daughter likes princesses she also thinks they ‘do nothing,’ as the prince is always the one to wake them up and this made her feel “so good” about playing Wonder Woman and giving young girls a new role model.