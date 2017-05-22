Lahore-Following the resounding success of its 2016 and 2017 unstitched collections, Crimson Lawn by Farah Talib Aziz, Crimson Luxe by Saira Shakira and Crimson Luxury Lawn by Saira Shakira, leading textile brand Crimson announces their new Eid lawn collection designed by their in house team and titled ‘Scintilla’ which means sparkle. With cutting edge aesthetics, hand drawn prints, exquisite embroidery details and meticulously developed fabric weaves, Scintilla is lawn at its luxury best. This collection is a culmination of six months of design work and with it, Crimson boasts its mastery in design and technique.

Embroideries are rendered in stitches so varied and so fine that one is reminded of hand embroidered heirlooms. Prints have been meticulously rendered to achieve a sharpness and finesse that promises to impress.

Taking vision from different time periods and cultures and adding sheen with embellished hand-made patches, the designs highlight landscape inspired embroideries, birds, water, surreal prints, monumental patterns, exotic florals and gorgeous Japanese relics.

With vibrant medium silk dupattas, embellished add-ons and detailed embroideries in the most delightful summer hues, the collection has the vivaciousness of luxury wear and the practicality of lawn.

Speaking about their Eid lawn, the creative design team of Crimson said; “Inspiration is to create youthful energy through the expression of vibrant colors and intermix of different luxurious fabrics with innovative surface design techniques makes the end products stand out. The result is intermingling of ultra-feminine garments, with lush intricate details and serenity. We hope our patrons will enjoy each design as each one of them tells the story of a new experience.’’ Furthermore, CEO of Crimson Anum Akram added “We at CRIMSON want you to feel your most beautiful self. Our clothes, like the women that will wear them, are bright, exquisite and beautiful. Designer lawn is essentially luxury at its affordable, wearable best. The amount of effort that goes into designing it is unparalleled. The harmonious aesthetic has played out beautifully on 3-piece lawn and we can't wait for you to fall in love with the collection"