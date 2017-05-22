LOSANGELES-Katy Perry says her new single 'Swish Swish' is an anthem for people who are being bullied.

Katy Perry says her new track is about being bullied.

'Swish Swish' - which features Nicki Minaj - is widely believed to be about Katy's nemesis Taylor Swift, who wrote 'Bad Blood' about their feud, and although Katy did not confirm the Taylor connection, she admitted it is a retort to bullies.

Katy, 32, told chat show host Jimmy Fallon: ''I think it's a great anthem for people to use whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you. That's kind of what this record is about; it’s just like 360-degree liberation.

'''Chained to the Rhythm' was a political liberation, 'Bon Appetit' was a sexual liberation, and now 'Swish' represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn't serve you.''

Meanwhile, Taylor's close pal Ruby Rose has slammed Katy's track as a ''sloppy mess''.

Katy previously called for women to ''come together'' to make the world a ''better place''.

She said: ''Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story .

''I think my new album is a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person, and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that.

''This record is not about anyone else. This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else. It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there's a healing in it for me and vulnerability.