Lahore-After astounding success in Gujranwala for his Design studio, the very traditionally inspired designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha lands in the center of Lahore on the MM Alam Road to bring his regal aspirations to the heart of Pakistan. His very first flagship store opened its door to the public and the turnout was sensationally prodigious, with Models, socialites, Journalists and designers in attendance. The interior of the store was brilliantly designed to compliment the MNR signature style and was inspired by the Mughal architecture. Noor Jahan Azain of the creamy creations did the Hors d’oeuvre and deserts.

Gaining inspiration from royalty, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha comes up with very eclectic design details for every piece he creates. The detailing on every outfit is a piece of art itself. His design ensemble includes formals, semi formals, bridals and shawls. Famously known for the unique and beautiful ornate details on his shawls, MNR never fails to come up with monumental pieces every time. Taking vision from the Mughal Architecture, the detailing of designs are in sync with the pattern which goes perfectly with the color scheme selected. His muse is all the awe-inspiring things of beauty, and fusing them into embroidery, which makes it a joy forever.

Being obsessed with birds, flowers and animals explains the heavy used African accents in his attires. Moreover, he likes to focus more on sensuous and ultra-feminine flairs and silhouettes.