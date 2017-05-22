CANNES:-Hollywood star Willem Dafoe is to play the painter Vincent Van Gogh in a new film about the tortured genius by artist Julian Schnabel, its producers said Sunday. "At Eternity's Gate" takes its title from one of Van Gogh's last canvasses which shows a man holding his head in his hands. "This is a film about painting and a painter and their relationship to infinity," said Schnabel, who won best director at the Cannes film festival in 2007 for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly". "It is told by a painter. It contains what I felt were essential moments in his life.



This is not the official history - it's my version," he added.

Schnabel wrote the script with acclaimed French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere.

The film - which will be shot in France - centres on Van Gogh's time in the southern French city of Arles and the village of Auvers-sur-Oise, near Paris.