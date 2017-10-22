A single mother and teacher Sophie has alleged that boxer Amir Khan has sent her 'seedy texts' in which he branded Faryal Makhdoom as a "Kylie Jenner plastic surgery obsessive", reported The Sun.

Sophie alleged that Amir bombarded her with late night phone calls and a series of sleazy messages after they exchanged numbers in a hotel car park.

According to Daily Star reports, he also hit out at his pregnant ex Faryal saying her obsession with surgery turned him off.

Sophia told the paper, "He said she was good-looking until she started following Kylie Jenner and changing her looks."

"He said she had no need for the work, then added ‘nobody would have her for a one-night stand now’, which was a rude thing to say,” she added.

As they chatted more, Amir started to beg Sophie to send him raunchy videos - later claiming the request was made by a pal as a joke.

Faryal and Amir split up earlier this year in a string of explosive tweets in which Khan accused his wife of cheating on him with fellow boxing star Anthony Joshua.

She had hit out at the former light-welterweight world champion, claiming he had repeatedly slept with other women during their four-year marriage, writing: "After all these years. I’ve always defending a cheat, always stuck around for him, always had his back."

But in September, Khan shattered her hopes of resurrecting their marriage as he confirmed they are still getting a divorce.