LOS ANGELES-Indiana Jones has been voted the Greatest Movie Character of All Time by readers of Total Film magazine.

The whip-cracking archaeologist - who has been played by Harrison Ford in four films and soon to be a fifth - topped the poll conducted by the publication and Ford’s ‘Star Wars’ alter ego Han Solo came third. Sandwiched between 75-year-old Ford’s characters is DC Comics superhero Batman, who has been portrayed by six different actors with Ben Affleck the man in possession of the cape and cowl in the DC Extended Universe franchise.

The other characters to make the top five are ‘Alien’ heroine Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and 007 James Bond. The rest of the top 10 is made up of Robert De Niro’s ‘Taxi Driver’ anti-hero Travis Bickle, Sir Anthony Hopkins’ cannibal killer Hannibal Lecter, who he first played in ‘Silence of the Lambs’, ‘Lord of the Rings’ wizard Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen), Batman’s arch nemesis The Joker and Princess Leia - portrayed by the late ‘Star Wars’ legend Carrie Fisher.

To celebrate Total Film’s Greatest Movie Characters Ever issue the magazine has created 100 different covers to celebrate the poll which was made up of 8,000 votes.

Matt Maytum, editor of Total Film, said: ‘’Great characters make great movies: it’s that simple. So it was about time we held another poll to find out who is considered the greatest movie character of all time.

It was fascinating seeing which movie stars were as popular as ever, as well as the dominant new franchises that are shaping the film landscape, and the classic cinematic icons that are still revered and respected. We’re hoping that the list will inspire the same heated debated for our readers as we had in the office.

Whoever your personal favourite is, there will be a cover for everyone.’’