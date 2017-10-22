LOS ANGELES:- Peter Dinklage has become a dad for the second time. The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor and his wife Erica Schmidt - who already have five-year-old daughter Zelig together - have become parents for the second time after welcoming their new arrival into the world, according to Us Weekly magazine. The notoriously private couple have yet to announce the news themselves, and the publication did not include an exact birth date for the new tot. As of the time of writing, the baby’s name and gender are also unknown.