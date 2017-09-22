GN LOS ANGELES - Gal Gadot is reportedly in talks to star alongside Bradley Cooper in ‘Deeper’.

The 32-year-old actress is wanted to appear alongside the Hollywood star in the new thriller movie, which has been penned by Max Landis. The film is being produced by Landis and David Goyer, and if a deal can be closed between Gal and the studio, filming will begin in early 2018, according to Deadline.

The movie’s storyline centres on a former astronaut, played by Bradley, who has been hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. However, en route to his destination, the astronaut encounters a series of supernatural events that throw him off course.

Gal has emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood following her starring role in the widely acclaimed ‘Wonder Woman’ movie earlier this year.

The brunette beauty starred as the iconic character in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, and the moviemaker has admitted to being shocked by how warmly ‘Wonder Woman’ was received by critics. She explained: ‘’I went into the release of the movie assuming it would be, in best case, a mixed bag.

‘’And I sort of braced myself for it, where I thought, well, ‘Listen, you’re doing a beloved superhero; it’s always going to end up being at least 40 percent, oh you could have done, blah blah blah.’’’ Patty admitted, too, she’s been thrilled to see how ‘Wonder Woman’ has prompted debates about gender equality issues. She shared: ‘’The support and positivity that the movie has received, and also just the people wanting to talk about what we wanted to talk about in the movie and not other things, has been stunning.’’