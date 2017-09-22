LAHORE - Google’s search engine has changed its doodle on the 91st birthday of singer Noor Jahan.

Like always, Google stepped up to change its doodle to honour Pakistani late singer Noor Jahan. Noor Jahan’s doodle is in purple attire, with a choker and the memorable flower on the side of her hair. This was her style for many years.

Noor Jahan was born on September 21, 1925. Her original name was Allah Rakhi Wasai. Noor Jahan gained the name “Malika-e-Taranum” across the world. Her career spanned more than six decades (1930s–1990s). She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time especially throughout South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum (the queen of melody) in Pakistan. She had a great command of Hindustani classical music as well as other genera of music.

Born into a family with music traditions, Noor Jehan was pushed by her parents to follow in their musical footsteps and become a singer, but she was more interested in acting in films. She recorded over 18,000 songs in various languages of India and Pakistan including Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi and also in Persian. Along with Ahmed Rushdi, she holds the record for having given voice to the largest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema. Noor Jahan is also considered to be the first female Pakistani film director. She was awarded the Pakistan President’s Award by Ayub Khan (general) in 1965 for her acting and singing capabilities, especially for passionately singing patriotic songs during Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. Moreover, she also received some of the highest Pakistani civilian awards “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” and “Sitara-e-Imtiaz”.