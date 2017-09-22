Rumours of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor dating Pakistani actress Mahira Khan have been doing the rounds of social media ever since the duo were spotted together at the Global Teacher Prize event in March, reported Indian media.

Recently, photos of the duo smoking together have gone viral on the world of internet after they were spotted chilling together outside a hotel in New York.

In the pictures, the 32-year-old actress looks effortlessly beautiful in a white dress while Ranbir is seen wearing a grey t-shirt paired with army green pants.

The actors are seen smoking as they engaged in a deep conversation. See the pictures below:

Twitter reactions:

To all the hate and love Mahira Khan received over these pictures, Coke Studio sensation Momina Mustehsan had something great to share: