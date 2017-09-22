Rumours of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor dating Pakistani actress Mahira Khan have been doing the rounds of social media ever since the duo were spotted together at the Global Teacher Prize event in March, reported Indian media.

Recently, photos of the duo smoking together have gone viral on the world of internet after they were spotted chilling together outside a hotel in New York.

In the pictures, the 32-year-old actress looks effortlessly beautiful in a white dress while Ranbir is seen wearing a grey t-shirt paired with army green pants.

The actors are seen smoking as they engaged in a deep conversation. See the pictures below:

Twitter reactions:

Mahira Khan, or any other female celebrity, is under no obligation to follow your moral code of ethics. Pls take your outrage elsewhere. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) September 21, 2017

Mahira Khan who once dissed Bollywood, spotted taking a smoke break with Ranbir in NYC. Would love to see her act herself in Pakistan too. pic.twitter.com/QBaUcCxsjR — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 22, 2017

Mahira Khan is not my fav anymore. ???? pic.twitter.com/MwukpwOrRX — Zainilicious ???????? (@ZainabHanif) September 22, 2017

Look what #MahiraKhan is wearing... O she's smoking...she's no longer a Muslim...????

Who r U to decide what one should do & what 1shouldn't ???????? — ☘ ZAK ➰™® (@zak065) September 22, 2017

So called liberals and trying to be cool awam saying it's her life it's her life. Get a life please. #MahiraKhan — aminah (@aminaayy) September 22, 2017

What were people expecting #MahiraKhan to do in New York with #RanbirKapoor? To be wearing a dupatta and holding a tasbeeh... — LubNaa (@LubnaSabir1) September 22, 2017

To all the hate and love Mahira Khan received over these pictures, Coke Studio sensation Momina Mustehsan had something great to share: