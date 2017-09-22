NEW YORK - Priyanka Chopra, a UN Goodwill Ambassador and Nobel Peace Laureate, Malala Yousafzai recently met at the Global Goals Awards at the UN General Assembly.

Malala took to Twitter to share her fan moment with the Quantico star at the event and wrote, “Can’t believe I met @priyankachopra!

To which, Priyanka responded, “Oh @Malala no words will be enough. I can’t believe I met you! You’re just a young girl with so much heart and such achievements. So proud.”

The Baywatch beauty then took to Instagram to share the same picture with a heartfelt note to Malala.

“I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is,” wrote Priyanka.

“But I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future,” she further wrote. Priyanka Chopra bats for girl empowerment at UN General Assembly She went on to say, “Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father) , I realized you’re also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, Your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age.”

“I’m so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can’t wait to speak to you in our secret Hindi/Urdu again. ”

Previously, at the same event, Priyanka spoke up for girl empowerment. “We all need to come together and work to empower, educate, create opportunities and impart skill sets so that we can be their catalysts for change and to help them build their brave new world. If possible, a safe one where they can live their dreams and laugh together as one,” she had said.