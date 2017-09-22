LOS ANGELES:- Salma Hayek has donated $100,000 to aid the relief effort in Mexico after it was rocked by a devastating earthquake. The 51-year-old actress hails from the North American country which saw its capital city, Mexico City, hit by the natural disaster - which measured a whopping 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale - earlier this week. And in an effort to help those affected by the destruction, the ‘Frida’ star has posted a video on her Instagram account urging her fans to give what they can to help the cause.–YAHOO