Bohra dessert: vermicelli and mango
Ingredients:
11/2 litre milk should be slurped consistently while eating
4 mangoes
Sugar should be enough to give it a sweet taste as sometimes the mangoes are not so sweet
Vermicelli:
A little less than 3/4 packet crushed with hands
Method:
Make the vermicelli separately.
Take the milk (cool).
Put in crushed vermicelli and sugar.
Cook till the vermicelli appears on the surface.
Cut mango strips horizontally and vertically to form cubes then gently scrape the mango pulp so you'll get cubes. After the vermicelli cools add the cubes of mangoes to it and place them in glass dishes to cool. Best eaten after left in refrigerator.
Optional: You can add a couple of teaspoons of rose water for the aftertaste.
Date dessert recipe
Ingredients:
11/2 or 1 quater dates
Milk 1 litre
Condensed milk 1 tin
Six eggs
Method:
Soak dates in 1 litre milk.
Liquidise well.
Take 1 tin condensed milk and 6 eggs.
Liquidise well.
Mix everything together.
Bake in oven for 1/2 hour approximately (leave a little soft and brownish)
Optional: Top with cream mixed with sugar and lemon.