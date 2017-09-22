Bohra dessert: vermicelli and mango





Ingredients:

11/2 litre milk should be slurped consistently while eating

4 mangoes

Sugar should be enough to give it a sweet taste as sometimes the mangoes are not so sweet

Vermicelli:

A little less than 3/4 packet crushed with hands

Method:

Make the vermicelli separately.

Take the milk (cool).

Put in crushed vermicelli and sugar.

Cook till the vermicelli appears on the surface.

Cut mango strips horizontally and vertically to form cubes then gently scrape the mango pulp so you'll get cubes. After the vermicelli cools add the cubes of mangoes to it and place them in glass dishes to cool. Best eaten after left in refrigerator.

Optional: You can add a couple of teaspoons of rose water for the aftertaste.

Date dessert recipe

Ingredients:

11/2 or 1 quater dates

Milk 1 litre

Condensed milk 1 tin

Six eggs

Method:

Soak dates in 1 litre milk.

Liquidise well.

Take 1 tin condensed milk and 6 eggs.

Liquidise well.

Mix everything together.

Bake in oven for 1/2 hour approximately (leave a little soft and brownish)

Optional: Top with cream mixed with sugar and lemon.