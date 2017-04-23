Film Aaena 2 has been launched in Karachi in presence of legendry actors and a large number of audience.

The project was revealed at a conference held in Karachi which was attended by Aaena super stars Shahnam, Nadeem and Mustafa Qureshi.

Aaena 2 is being produced by Sohail Kisat, son of famous film producer NoorUd Din kisat.

The event was also attended by renowned film producer Syed Noor, Sky Copter films Director Fatima Kisat and an American investor Jamil Ahmed.

Aaena 2 is being produced with the joint collaboration of American, Canadian and Pakistani investors.



