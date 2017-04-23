LOS ANGELES:- Margot Robbie is set to portray Queen Elizabeth I in the upcoming movie ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ alongside Saoirse Ronan. The 26-year-old actress - who was born and raised in Australia - has been approached by movie executives to play the late royal, who died in 1603, in the upcoming drama film opposite Saoirse Ronan, who will portray the titular character. The big screen project, which is being directed by Josie Rourke and is expected to go into production this year, is based on the true story of Mary Stuart’s attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth’s seat on the English throne, which, ultimately, led to her being condemned to years in prison before facing execution, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, the Australian beauty certainly has a busy schedule coming up as not only has she got the royalty film in her pipeline but she’s also set to play Maid Marian in an alternate version of ‘Robin Hood’. She will work from a script that had been at the centre of an intense bidding war, before it was secured by Sony and producers Donald De Line and Amy Pascal.