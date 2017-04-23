KARACHI-The second day of QMobile Hum Showcase brought together on one platform top designers and biggest names of the fashion industry.

Pakistan’s most illustrious and sought-after designers showcased ready-to-wear and luxury fashion for Spring/Summer 2017 season.

Those who showcased their creations were top designers of the country like the maestro Bunto Kazmi, the majestic Rizwan Beyg showed his collection ‘Lace Couture’, Cotton & Cotton, Ideas pret by Gul Ahmed, the ever green Faiza Samee, Adnan Pardesy presented his collection ‘Entwined’ that was brilliantly complimented with the mesmerizing jewellery collection ‘continuum’ by Kiran Aman of Kiran Fine Jewellery. The day ended with presentation of HSY’s collection ‘Love Letters’.

Hair and make-up was by Nabila’s N-Pro and N-Gents. Nabila talking to The Nation said it was Sultana Aapa’s idea that this show was planned. “I have seen HUM TV going from strength to strength because of her ideas and innovations. Her idea was to showcase pret/modern Pakistani fashion from Karachi and elsewhere to the world.

“The whole event was to highlight the highstreet fashion of Karachi that was not being showcased properly. I would say this event is conflict free considering all the designers and brands that have been included in it have not been done for any affiliation but for their creativity and fashion trends that resonate internationally. The fashion fraternity as such is not united and Sultana Aapa has done her best to unite them on one platform so that they may showcase their best work. The international and national media’s presence is proof of that fact. We will steer this fashion industry towards unity.

“The event has been extremely well designed. Only the slick and high end fashion is being showcased,” Nabila said.

About her contribution in the event she said since they have come up cohesively launched their own hair trends they were showcasing them in the show. About work with the international models she was of the view that people for the first time were able to see the beauty of black models. “It has shown that the darker skin tones also amazing,” Nabila said.

The international models who are participating in the event are Alice Rowland Musukwa, Mamello Palesa, Kelly, Rabiah Maddah, Joanna Muzur, Ariana, Champ Imi, Hiba Saleem, Zaff Khan, Aneta Singh and Neetasha.

Alice talking to this scribe said it had been an amazing experience working here in Pakistan. She is from Zambia and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Palesa and Aneta are also from South Africa. 29-year-old Alice said it was fun working here since there were no other black models here and she and Palesa were much appreciated. “I have worked in 23 countries including USA, UK, Germany and Kosovo. I represented Zambia in the Miss Universe contest. I have performed in so many fashion weeks across the world. I have found people working here very friendly and at the same time very professional,” Alice said.

27-year-old Palesa said her visit to Pakistan has been memorable. “I would have loved to go around Karachi but there is not enough time as she was flying back on Sunday. I visited Zainab Market in Saddar area and brought some scarves. Next time I come I will make sure I have more time to go around,” she said her eyes shining in excitement,” she said.

The day two was exciting in some ways as Faiza Samee was showcasing her collection after six years. The last time she did it was six years ago in Rizwan Beyg’s show also called ‘Showcase’. Interestingly Rizwan who is also the director of event showcased his collection after four years. As a director he did a marvelous job. I saw the rehearsals and the way he does it is like perfect if anything can be.

Rizwan returned to runway with “Lace Couture” as an ode to the grand masters of fashion. Inspired by the old courtiers like Dior Valentino and Chanel, Beyg paid homage to his fashion heroes with little touches in this collection. From voluminous A-line Dior skirts to modern variations of the trouser with the touch of a Valentino bow the collection takes lace as its leit motif with the 3 D lace flower as its center piece. The use of Oh so Chanel white and with constructed shapes juxtaposed with trailing skirts the elements of style are followed strictly.

Faiza Samee’s latest collection was inspired by a journey through the Central Asian landscapes and the old world romance of Czarist Russia. Ethnic Turkic cuts and vintage Russian Chintz inform the design of her block prints and embroideries. There were mutes silvers and glittering golds from cranberry to saffron, azure blue to chill red, the rich colours of the royal court come alive, tiny bejeweled waistcoats and delicate tulle are subject to months of painstaking hand embroideries. In keeping with the fashion house’s artisanal roots, the collection has been produced entirely by hand using artisanal techniques, and specialist embroideries. Faiza’s 36 years of experience has perfected her as designer.

Earlier the show began with presentation of Bunto Kazmi. This is the first time Bunto Kazmi has moved away from her forte as a bridal expert to showcase a capsule collection which displays a perfect combination of our cultural heritage and modern aesthetic. The ensemble is accented with a few vintage pieces from her personal collection; a fusion of embellishments and striking colours. This collection highlights Bunto’s ability to innovate and reinvent herself at every step.

Fusion of the old and the new is the theme behind Adnan Pardesy’s latest collection “Entwined”. Gold gota takes centre stage amid structured, origami inspired patterns, furthering his vision of turning clothes into art.

The show ended with the presentation by HSY. “Love letters” is HSY’s tribute to lovers, isolated for a greater cause, to serve their country.

The collection not only pays homage to all those who’s relationships are disconnected because they have chosen to protect their country but also is a visual representation of the wars they fight, battles that might, conflicts during the day and shadows of memories throughout the night.

In memory of their better half, these lovers write in the candles light, on a torn muddy piece of paper, to let their loved ones know, that everything is all right. Brown the colour of mud dominated the capsule collection.

During the show Ideas by Gul Ahmed presented the collection Midnight Opulence. It takes a spin on modern day extravagance of a historically renowned movement-The Renaissance. The luxe and polished collection is the epitome of statement grandeur. Deriving inspiration from a fusion of western and eastern influences, the cuts include modern wraps, jackets, statement pants and stylized sleeves. Cotton & Cotton collection “Waiting to exhale” kept in mind most colorful motifs and medallions and floral and paisleys from our part of the world to Europe.

Alice and Palesa, South African models, pose for a photo on back stage of Hum Showcase.