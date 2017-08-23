LAHORE-Made eternal by singer Saleem Raza’s voice, songs like ‘Jaan-e- Baahaaraan Rashk-e-Chaman’ and ‘Ae Dil Kisi Ki Yaad Mein Hota Hai Beqarar Kyun’ invoke nostalgia for the golden period of Pakistan film music.

A glorious time when ingenious artists like Master Inayat Hussain and his contemporaries crafted masterpieces with unbeaten melodies and soulful lyrics that, decades later, are still musical magic to listen to. Season 10’s second episode paid a tribute to the Master Inayat Hussain with Ali Zafar singing Jaan-e- Baahaaraan.

Gifted artists such as Master Inayat contributed abundantly to the Pakistani music industry, and their repository of work must be remembered and honored as much as possible.

Celebrating a milestone of its own, Coke Studio’s 10th season is paying tribute to 7 icons of the music industry of Pakistan who are no longer with us. This tribute to 7 musical icons also correlates to the 7 decades of our independence, as the country is celebrating its 70th anniversary of independence.

Master Inayat Hussain was a legendary music composer for Pakistani films ranking as one of the all time best music directors in Pakistani movies. He composed super hit music for musicals in a career spanning almost four decades. Master Inayat worked with renowned singers including Roshan Ara Begum, Zeenat Begum and Malika Pukhraj.

He composed unforgettable film songs like ‘Kuchh Bhi Na Kaha, Aur Keh Bhi Gaye’ sung by Noor Jahan, ‘Ik Pal Bhi Nahin Araam Yahan, Dukh Dard Ke Laakh Bahanay Hain’ sung by Iqbal Bano and ‘Ham Se Badal Gaya Woh Nigahein Tau Kya Hua Zinda Hain Kitne Log Muhabbat Kiye Baghair’ sung by Mehdi Hasan. Master Inayat was the music director for 65 films and his first composition was for a Lahore based Punjabi film “Kamli” before partition in 1946.

His first film in Pakistan was Hichkolay (1949). In 1950, he got a breakthrough with his first super-hit song in film Shammi (1950) which was produced by the famous ghazal singer Malika Pukhraj. He was recognized as an icon after a mega hit song in film Qatil (1955).

At that time the Pakistan’s films industry was in its beginner stage and productions were generally unable to compete with the imported, Indian Films. Music was the exception. Master Inayat became popular in the whole subcontinent after his memorable composition in Urdu film Gumnam (1954).

Inayat Hussain was born in the Bhati Gate area of Lahore in 1916. After receiving some basic education, he became a formal student of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of Patiala gharana for learning the traditional classical music. He learned to play harmonium and other musical instruments in his youth. In the early part of his career, he worked in several theatrical organizations in Calcutta and Bombay in British India, both as a singer and as an actor.

Having won some recognition in the music world, he worked as a Court Singer to the Nawab of Rampur for a short time. Later, for nine years, he worked as a music composer for Columbia Gramophone Recording Company and for His Master’s Voice music labels. With musical compositions with classical blend, Master Inayat composed music for many popular songs and won the Nigar Award for Best Music in film Naila (1965). He died on 24th March 1993 in Lahore leaving a huge gap in the film music industry of Pakistan.

Producer Shuja Haider said, “I’m honored that I got to work on this tribute to the iconic film music director, Master Inayat Hussain sahab. I’ve tried to re-imagine the song while staying true to the theatrical and dramatic nature of Pakistani film music. We’ve tried to infuse Spanish musical motifs in the song stylings, and Ali Zafar is bound to captivate the audiences with his vocals as he professes his devotion and adoration for his loved one,” he said

Season 10 of Coke Studio is continuing to bridge barriers, bringing celebrated artists into the mainstream and showcasing new talent of Pakistan. The show is credited with making the young generations listen to classics that have been remade in Coke Studio. The first episode aired on Friday, August 11 featured Ranjish He Sahias the tribute song to Mehdi Hasan, sung by Ali Sethi.