KARACHI: With an aim to promote informal learning spaces in Karachi, The Dawood Foundation (TDF) recently opened its gates to a restored 1930’s home that is now converted into a public space.

Now called TDF Ghar, will connect the visitors with the rich and vibrant history of Karachi while giving them a place to talk and discuss ideas.

Ghar will be opened for general public from today onwards.

TDF Ghar is located in Jamshed Quarters area, which is the first dedicated cooperative residential complex for middle class in Karachi. The area was developed by Jamshed Nusserwanjee in 1922 and was a home to multiple ethnicities including Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Parsis and Jews.

Ghar retains its heritage architectural features, but has been rejuvenated into a public space, to re-live the true spirit of residents of this old cosmopolitan city. This space can be openly used and accessed by the public.

The main attraction of Ghar is ‘The Living Room’ museum which comprises antique artifacts and collectables from as early as 1930s. Restored with vintage fixtures The Living Room has plenty to captivate on its own terms.

As the name itself depicts that it is a home where the infrastructure, furniture, decoration and the overall ambiance would takes one back to the lifestyle of people living in the old Karachi.

In the centre of Ghar lies a simple yet beautiful Sehan Café which reminds its visitors of the most famous Irani Café culture of Karachi when sitting on bentwood old Irani chairs and sipping Chai with bun would have been more relaxing than anything else.

One of many specialties of Ghar is a breath-taking view of Quaid-e-AzamMohhamd Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum from the roof top where one can sit and relax while enjoying the spectacular view of Mazar-e-Quaid. Moreover, three Numaish Halls and a training room can be utilized for organizing workshops, trainings, seminars, meetups, exhibitions, and other activities.