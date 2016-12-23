LAHORE: The 16th death anniversary of Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jahan was observed on December 23 in Lahore and Karachi.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul and people belonging to Pakistan film industry paid rich tribute to the services of Noor Jahan.

Madam Noor Jahan was born in district Kasur on 21st September 1926. Her original name was Allah Wasai. She started her career from stage dramas with the name of Noor Jahan.

She also performed in dozens of Indian and Pakistani films and sang hundreds of songs for Indian and Pakistani films.

She recorded about 10,000 songs in various languages of India and Pakistan including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi.

Madam Noor Jahan also sang dozens of national songs during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

Her career spanned well over seven decades (1930s–1990s). She was known as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all times.