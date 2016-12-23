CM LOS ANGELES - Justin Bieber has reportedly been indicted in Argentina for an offence that occurred in the capital city of Buenos Aires three years ago, in which he is alleged to have ordered his bodyguards to attack a photographer.

The Canadian star’s unusual predicament with the South American country began back in 2013 when he was performing a concert. He is said to have swept an Argentinian flag off the stage while he was singing (he claimed at the time that it was a shirt). As he left the venue, he is said to have instructed his security detail to deal with a paparazzo trying to take his photograph, whereupon they took his money and property.

A judge sent out a warrant for his arrest in 2015, claiming that the star hadn’t responded to a summons regarding the case, before then cancelling it. The incident has meant that Bieber hasn’t returned to Argentina ever since, just in case he is arrested. The new ruling, if the reports, are true, mean that Bieber could be arrested on sight if he sets foot in Argentina. However, Bieber’s lawyers are believed to be planning an appeal against the indictment, claiming that the judge in the case is simply out for publicity, according to his reps.

A source close to Bieber told TMZ that the judge was “screwing his own country because Justin could infuse a huge amount of money into the economy” with the decision. Indeed, Bieber’s huge fanbase in the country recently marched in support of him and insisting that he be allowed to perform there, according to the Associated Press.

At the time of the incident, Bieber had apologised on Twitter for apparently disgracing the Argentinian flag: an offence that can be punished with a prison sentence of up to four years.

It’s been a tough week for the 22 year old, with PETA describing him as a “childish showoff” after he was pictured wearing an over-sized real fur coat while out and about in Los Angeles.

“He acts like a self-absorbed, childish showoff. He seems incapable of seeing how his buying habits cause needless suffering to animals, such as baby tigers, baby monkeys, and wild coyotes,” the organisation’s senior media officer told MailOnline.