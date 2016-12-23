CM LONDON - It was announced in November (16) that BBC Two will screen David Bowie: The Last Five Years in the new year, and now website David Bowie News, described by NME as unofficial but renowned, reports the documentary will hit screens on 7 January at 9pm. The date is three days before the first anniversary of the singer’s death.

Produced and directed by Francis Whately, who also helmed 2013’s David Bowie: Five Years, the film features “rare and unseen archive footage and early audio interviews which have never been released before,” states the BBC. The documentary also includes the unheard original vocal Bowie recorded for track Lazarus, from his final album Black Star which was released on Bowie’s 69th birthday, two days before his death.

Bowie died after a secret battle with liver cancer.