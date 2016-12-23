LOS ANGELES - Oscar-winning US actress and political activist Jane Fonda implored President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to get behind native Americans protesting over a controversial oil pipeline. The actress spoke out as she closed her account at the Hollywood branch of Wells Fargo in protest at the bank’s investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline, the subject of a months-long protest by indigenous tribes.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Dec-2016 here.
Fonda calls on Trump to back protest
