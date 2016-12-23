FF LOS ANGELES - Kate Moss is set to spend Christmas in the countryside with her ‘’whole family’’, although she has admitted ‘’any randoms’’ are welcome to join her as well.

The 42-year-old supermodel - who has 14-year-old daughter Lila with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack - has revealed she will be leaving her London abode for a short while to enjoy the festive season with her relatives and ‘’any randoms’’ who want to accompany her.

Speaking about how she will be celebrating, she said: ‘’I spend it in the country with my family, the whole family gathering. Anyone’s welcome, any randoms as well. I like a random thrown in for good measure. It’s just yeah, the full-on Christmas works.’’

And the catwalk icon - who has boasted a career spanning over three-decades at the helm of the fashion industry - has revealed it is a ‘’big drama’’ over Christmas because not all of the food for the festive feast can be cooked in her Aga so she has to cook potatoes in a difference place than the turkeys.

She explained: ‘’Of course there’s an Aga. Nothing ever fits in there, it’s all a big drama. Running backwards and forwards between houses with who’s got a bigger oven than me and we can just, potatoes are over there and turkey’s over there and yeah, fun.’’ And the star - who lives near to George Michael in Highgate, North London - has revealed the first cassette tape she had was Wham!’s Christmas hit ‘Last Christmas’.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6 Music’s Shaun Keaveny show, she said: ‘’[I was a] huge fan. It was my first tape. I got it for Christmas, Wham!. My mum bought it for me. That and Blondie. And yeah, huge. I love George Michael.’’