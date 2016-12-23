CM LOS ANGELES - Rihanna is giving fans the opportunity to design a ‘’one-of-a-kind’’ pair of Creepers.

The 28-year-old singer songwriter - who was announced as the creative director of PUMA in 2014 - and launched the signature footwear earlier this year, has revealed starting from Thursday (22.12.16) one lucky winner could customise the ‘’shoe of the year’’ with the ‘Work’ hitmaker, get their hands on the ‘’entire’’ FENTYxPUMA line, the chaps she wore during her ANTI World Tour or a signed copy of the limited edition collection of her eight records in vinyl.

The brunette beauty announced the news of the competition on her Instagram account earlier today, which saw her share a collage filled with pictures of the platform trainers, the cream-coloured chaps, the records and the FENTY x STANCE hosiery range. Alongside the post she wrote: ‘’Who wants to design a one-of-a-kind pair of #THECREEPER with me?! Starting TODAY you can win the entire line of my #FENTYxPUMA Creepers - the shoe of the year and other dope prizes like custom chaps designed for the ANTI World Tour and an autographed collector’s edition box set of all 8 records on vinyl! All you have to do is donate to my @crowdrise fundraiser to support the @claralionelfdn at www.crowdrise.com/rihanna (sic).’’

The ‘Needed Me’ hitmaker is constantly expanding her FENTY x PUMA range, as she has recently launched three ‘’new velvet’’ version of the Creepers and an Autumn/Winter 2016 collection, which included a faux-fur backpack, a pullover hoodie and two over-sized bomber jacket, as well as a high-top creeper trainer.

And Rihanna’s creative projects don’t stop there as the Barbadian beauty has teamed up with fashion designer Manolo Blahnik for the pair’s second collaboration.

Rihanna launched her debut shoe line with the 73-year-old creative mastermind in May this year, and the pair have joined forces once again on their latest winter footwear range called Savage, featuring three boots, which launched in store and online last month.

The Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik’s Savage capsule saw the Timberland boot re-designed to include a stiletto heel and fur trim called the Fallon, a thigh-high boot with a sheepskin lining made from black pony skin and a floral laser-cut detail titled the Dominique, and the Alexis, which is a knee-high lace up boot with fur trim.