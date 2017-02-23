Pakistan's leading actor Danish Taimoor's upcoming comdey movie 'Mehrunisa V Lub U' is all set to release this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sana Javed and Javed Sheikh are playing the main roles alongside Danish Taimoor in this romantic comedy flick.

According to the director of the movie Yasir Nawaz, the movie will be in cinemas by June 26, 2017.

People are already loving the colourfulness and images of two leads in newly released poster, hoping that the movie will be an entertainment like previous direction and movie of Yasir and Danish called 'Wrong No.'.