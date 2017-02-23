PEOPLE-LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reunited to celebrate their children Max and Emme’s ninth birthday on Monday.

The 47-year-old singer and her 48-year-old former husband put on a united front to enjoy their twins Max and Emme’s birthday celebration with actress Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan on Monday, two days before the kids actually turn nine. The ‘King of Queens’ star shared a photo of the four guests cosied up together on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ‘’Celebrating our Max & Emme’s 9th birthday @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan #familia #memories #friendship (sic).’’

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty - who split from Marc in 2011 after seven years of marriage - holds no bad blood against her ex-husband and has made it known they still remain friends regardless of their divorce.

And the pair have also joined forces and are collaborating on an upcoming Spanish album together, although they are keeping details of their musical venture close to their chest.

Jennifer shared a sweet picture of her kissing her daughter whilst her son hugs her in the recording studio last month to tease the news she was working on new music. She captioned the post: ‘’Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh... #coconutsandwich #mybabies #LOVE (sic).’’ And the ‘Shades of Blue’ actress has also revealed she has recorded a song with Drake, who she was rumoured to be dating earlier this year, although she has no idea whether the 30-year-old Canadian star plans to release the track.

Speaking previously, she said: ‘’We did a song together. We were not writing a song right at that moment. We were just hanging out. Actually he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and then I got on the song, and yeah, we have a song together.’’