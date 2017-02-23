LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry has revealed her first ever experience of the BRIT Awards in 2009 saw her hurled over a toilet seat with flu symptoms.

The ‘Dark Horse’ hitmaker has revealed she was suffering from the flu when she made her debut at the British music ceremony in London in 2009, and was hurled up over the loo for ages before being found by Australian pop beauty Natalia Imbruglia and going on stage to collect her award for International Female Solo Artist.

Appearing on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio One Breakfast Show on Wednesday (22.02.17), she spilled: ‘’The first time I went to the BRITs I had a flu of maybe 102, and I was so sick and I walked the carpet and they were like ‘You can’t go home’ as they knew I was gonna win, and I was like, ‘Why am I here, I’m literally dying’.

‘’I went to the girls bathroom and went under a credenza and Natalie Imbruglia pulled up the curtain and was like, ‘Are you alright babe?’ and I was shivering with cold sweats and was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here at the BRITs, I think I’m getting an award.

‘’I had to stay and get the award and I just went straight to bed. it was tragic, it was my only connection with the BRITs.’’

The 32-year-old pop beauty returns to the ceremony this evening where she is expected to perform her brand new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, and said that she finds it nerve-wracking performing front of her peers, especially Beyonce.

She spilled: ‘’TV performances are my Achilles heel, because obviously I see my peers who I admire sitting in the audience, and I’m like ‘I’ll never be Beyonce, I’m just less than Beyonce.

‘’I’m me in my own way and I love being me, but shoot, Beyonce is so much better than everyone else, so it’s hard performing sometimes.’’