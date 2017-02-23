LOS ANGELES-Margot Robbie has been unveiled as the new face of Nissan’s electric cars. The Australian actress has appeared in a new promotional video for the company, racing their BladeGlider sports car on location in Monaco. “It’s a really exciting time for electric vehicles,” the Wolf of Wall Street star said in a statement. “More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future and the Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter performance cars.” The stylish new vehicle falls under Nissan’s new Intelligent Mobility venture.