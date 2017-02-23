Prince Harry, the grandson of Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly planning to move to the US following his wedding to Hollywood actress Meghan Markle.

According to a source, Harry, the younger son of Prince Charles and charismatic Princess Diana who was killed in a Paris car crash, will be "dividing his time between Canada, Los Angeles and London" as Markle has no intention of putting brakes on her acting career.

"Harry loves US and is totally open to dividing his time between Canada, Los Angeles and London once he and Meghan are officially man and wife," the source told radaronline.com.

"It's a logical step for the royals, too, because he'll be able to up their reputation abroad while still fulfilling duties back at home and overseas, of course," the source added.