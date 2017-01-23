Akcent, the famous multi-certified, award-winning, Romanian band is once again coming to Pakistan after seven years.

The “Kamelia” and “Faina” pop group is all set to perform in Karachi on February 3.

Akcent shared this news with their fans on Facebook.

The concert is scheduled to be held at DHA Golf Club, Karachi. The time revealed for now is 7 pm but the rest of the details are yet to be announced.

The band since its inception back in 1999 has produced several numbers which arouses you to rock on the stage with your grooves. Akcent’s most popular hits are ‘My Passion’ and ‘That’s My Name’.