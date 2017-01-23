WASHINGTON-Madonna has thought about ''blowing up the White House'' after President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The 58-year-old singer joined thousands of protestors at the Women's March in the US capital Washington DC, and gave an empowering speech where she claimed the ''revolution starts here'' and vowed to ''fight'' for women's rights.

She said in her speech: ''Good didn't win this election, but good will win in the end.

''So what today means is that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning of our story. ''The revolution starts here. The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal.

''Let's march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down.

''And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f**k you!

''Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.''

And despite her passionate speech, the 'Rebel Heart' hitmaker previously claimed President Trump was ''elected for a reason'', and hoped the election would ''bring people together''.

She said: ''It had to happen. I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason; to show us how lazy and un-unified and lackadaisical we've become about our freedom.

''They say it's always darkest before the dawn. I feel like it had to happen to bring people together. Let's get the party started!''

And the 'Vogue' singer thinks Trump, 70, is doing the US a ''great service'' in being the next president and urged people to follow her in using his appointment to make progress, rather than opt for ''destruction''.

She said: ''We've gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here.

''We have two choices: destruction and creation. I'm going down the road of creation and you are all welcome to join me

''I'm going to slap any man who doesn't say they're a feminist.''