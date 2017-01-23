HS-LOS ANGELES-Kristen Stewart will host 'Saturday Night Live' next month. The 26-year-old actress - who previously admitted she would be terrified to host the show because she is so critical of herself - will feature on the sketch series' pre-Super Bowl episode next month. Alessia Cara will be the musical guest. Speaking in 2010, Kristen admitted she is quite critical when hosts of the show do not live up to her expectations. She said: ''They haven't asked me to do it. I would love to say yes for sure, but that is really, really scary. I am so critical of myself and then also of people who are on the show. It's like, 'Nope, you're not funny - next!'''

Meanwhile, "Twilight" star has said that President Donald Trump was "obsessed" with her when he posted a series of tweets in 2012 attacking her for cheating on co-star Robert Pattinson.

The 26-year-old actress responded for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival to Trump's criticisms, made while he was a still a reality star on NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice."

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is crazy," Stewart told entertainment magazine Variety's festival studio in Park City, Utah.

The newly-inaugurated president posted five tweets about the Hollywood couple in October and November of 2012 after the actress was caught cheating on Pattinson with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

Pictures of the embrace were made public, prompting Stewart to apologize for the "hurt and embarrassment" she had caused through the "momentary indiscretion."

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," an unimpressed Trump tweeted on October 17.

"She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again - just watch. He can do much better!"

He followed that the next day by revealing he was "100 percent certain" that Stewart would cheat again, adding "am I ever wrong?"

On October 22 he implored Pattinson to "dump Kristen Stewart," adding: "In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."

The couple remained together until May the following year, a month after Trump's final tweet about Stewart - wishing her a happy birthday.