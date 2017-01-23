LOS ANGELES:-Tom Hardy has admitted he was arrested for joyriding a stolen Mercedes when he was just 15 years old, and blames it on his ''privileged'' upbringing. The 39-year-old actor grew up in the suburb of East Sheen in South West London. He said: ''It's the suburbs, the life is so privileged and peaceful and so bloody dull, it gives you the instinctive desire to want to blow everything. ''I got arrested at 15 for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes. And for good measure there was a gun in the car.

''I just had to endanger myself - it was a kind of self-harming.''-HS



And the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor says these desires are what drives him to take on ''wretched characters'' in his acting career.