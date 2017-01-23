Eun Kyung Park, founder of Unistella salon, has been the mastermind behind many a next-level nail art look (we're still in awe of glass nails, btw)—but her latest innovation, which we're calling "wire nails," may be the most game-changing of all.

Marie Claire reports that using gold wire, Park creates sculptural 3D designs including stiletto tips, cuticle accents, and even abstract-art-inspired human faces on the nail beds. Both beautiful and practical (clear nail polish = no chips), there are definite "this is the manicure of the future" vibes happening here.

When we reached out to Park to learn more about her cutting-edge technique, she told us that it's actually a nod to the art of the neon sign.

#linework 해봄 궁금해서 자야지이제???? #wireworknail #unistella A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:06am PST

"When you make neon signs, you have to bend the wires to make certain lettering," she explains. "It's one long wire that's bent to create and connect the letters. I thought this was really cool and since nails are an accessory, I wanted it to be used for expression. Like rings."

손톱이 길었으면 네일???? #fakenail #wirework #unistella A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

Park sought out the thinnest wire she could find, and now, in order to create the looks, she manipulates it into shapes using tweezers. She then places the already-made wire and deco studs on clear gel nail polish, lets it cure under UV light, then swipes on a top gel coat for long-lasting wear.

#linework 좋다 ????#wireworknail #unistella A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:00am PST

If you're ready to go DIY on this chic minimalist look, Park has one key piece of advice: "Keep in mind that since it's a wire, you have to make sure the sharp end has a nice finish so it doesn't get caught in clothes," she says.

???????????????? #cuticlecuff ❤ A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:29am PST