Eun Kyung Park, founder of Unistella salon, has been the mastermind behind many a next-level nail art look (we're still in awe of glass nails, btw)—but her latest innovation, which we're calling "wire nails," may be the most game-changing of all.

Marie Claire reports that using gold wire, Park creates sculptural 3D designs including stiletto tips, cuticle accents, and even abstract-art-inspired human faces on the nail beds. Both beautiful and practical (clear nail polish = no chips), there are definite "this is the manicure of the future" vibes happening here.

When we reached out to Park to learn more about her cutting-edge technique, she told us that it's actually a nod to the art of the neon sign.

#linework 해봄 궁금해서 자야지이제???? #wireworknail #unistella

A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

"When you make neon signs, you have to bend the wires to make certain lettering," she explains. "It's one long wire that's bent to create and connect the letters. I thought this was really cool and since nails are an accessory, I wanted it to be used for expression. Like rings."

손톱이 길었으면 네일???? #fakenail #wirework #unistella

A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

Park sought out the thinnest wire she could find, and now, in order to create the looks, she manipulates it into shapes using tweezers. She then places the already-made wire and deco studs on clear gel nail polish, lets it cure under UV light, then swipes on a top gel coat for long-lasting wear.

#linework 좋다 ????#wireworknail #unistella

A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

If you're ready to go DIY on this chic minimalist look, Park has one key piece of advice: "Keep in mind that since it's a wire, you have to make sure the sharp end has a nice finish so it doesn't get caught in clothes," she says.

???????????????? #cuticlecuff ❤

A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

히힛 #minimalnail #cuticlecuff

A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on