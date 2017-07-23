LOS ANGELES-Johnny Depp reportedly once spent $7,000 on a sofa that had been used on the set of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ for his daughter Lily-Rose.

The 54-year-old actor is believed to have bought the lavish piece of furniture, which once belonged to the famous family and used on their E! reality TV show, for the hefty price tag because the now-18-year-old model wanted it on display in her bedroom, but the piece never got used and he immediately put it into storage.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s extravagant spending was revealed in court documents submitted on Thursday by The Management Group.

The company is locked in a bitter battle with Johnny as he has claimed they were responsible for his terrible financial situation - something they vehemently deny and have alleged that he landed himself in that position because he ignored their advice.

In the documents, obtained by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, TMG said: ‘’Throughout the entire 17-year period that TMG represented Depp, Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford

‘’Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today. He has refused to live within his means, despite the best efforts of TMG and the repeated warnings about his financial condition from TMG and his advisers.’’

As well as the sofa, Johnny allegedly spent $17,000 on handbags and luggage at Prada, and was then charged more than $500,000 to keep the collectibles in storage.

The situation was first handed over to the courts in January when Johnny tried to sue the company - who then countersued him - for $25 million for allegedly causing him to lose ‘’tens of millions of dollars’’ over the years due to ‘’gross misconduct.’’

The lawsuit came hot on the heels of Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard’s divorce being finalised following an eight-month battle between both clients.