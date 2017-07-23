LOS ANGELES-EO-Halle Berry has admitted she’s never thrown herself a birthday party but never spends the day on her own.

The ‘Catwoman’ star will turn 51 on August 14 but has admitted, although she’s never spent her special day on her own, she hasn’t celebrated a milestone of hers in the past with a big bash because she feels festivities of that sort are for children.

Speaking to E! news, the brunette beauty - who has nine-year-old daughter Nahla and three-year-old son Maceo from two previous relationships - said: ‘’I never once had a birthday party. It’s just something I do for my kids.’’

And, although many women freak out when they reach the fifth decade of their life, Halle is adamant she just sees it as a number and wants to age ‘’gracefully.’’

She explained: ‘’As I’ve gotten older I realise that age is just a number. It doesn’t define me. It doesn’t define my happiness or what I can and can’t do as I get older.’’

And the brunette beauty certainly has a few exciting months coming up as she’s hoping to transform her ‘Hallewood’ fan site into a lifestyle forum for 2018.

She said: ‘’People actually have the power to affect your brand in this day and age, and I have little control over it and that’s the frustrating part.’’

The actress will follow in the footsteps of Goop website creator and owner Gwyneth Paltrow by setting up a place online for her followers to interact with her and discuss issues surrounding fashion, beauty and parenting advice.

Halle has hailed her new and improved site as ‘’an inclusive world of curation’’.

The former Bond girl believes it is important for herself and others in the spotlight to use their status to promote healthy debate with the world the way it is to unite people.