LONDON -Katie Price has confessed she would never utter the words ‘I love you’ to her partner first as she fears being ‘’rejected’’ and instead would ‘’goad’’ them into uttering the line.

The 39-year-old star - who is married to Kieran Hayler - refuses to utter the three special words first in a relationship as she worries about her partner not saying it back.

She explained: ‘’The sad thing is, that show [‘Love Island’] has been on six weeks and I married Kieran and within five weeks and got pregnant - longer than they’ve been on the show - but the words ‘I love you’, I would never ever say it first, ever. I think I’m just scared of the rejection if they didn’t say it back.’’

Instead, Katie - who shares Bunny, two, and Jett, three, with Kieran, Princess, 10, and Junior, 12, with her ex-husband Peter Andre and Harvey, 15, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke - would prefer to ‘’goad’’ a partner to make them say it first.

Speaking during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women on Friday, she said: ‘’A lot of people use the phrase I love you as a throwaway comment. You see, to me to say it, believe it or not, I have to mean those words. To a guy, I’d probably say, ‘you’re really fit’ or ‘I really fancy you’, ‘you’re handsome’.

‘’I’d try goad them up to say it before I say it. But to use the word I love you, I’d have to mean it and look them in the eyes and say it. I think a lot of people use it nowadays as a throwaway comment like when you’re on the phone, ‘love you, see you later’. I’d rather mean it not just as a throwaway comment.’’