At Friday's Game of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast shared a lot. They shared potential spoilers for Season 7. Sophie Turner may have dropped a hint about her character's growing connection to Cersei. A lot happened.

But one question posed to the panel elicited a response we couldn't have seen coming. When moderator/GOT alum Kristian Nairn asked which deceased characters the panelists would bring back from the dead, most of the answers were pretty conventional.

Several people said Hodor and Catelyn Stark. Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos, predictably wished he could bring back little Shireen. But Turner's answer was very surprising. She would bring back Sansa's longtime tormentor, Joffrey Baratheon.

"I just really loved with Jack Gleeson so much that I have to say Joffrey," she explained.

The answer was met with a collective gasp from the audience, followed by a mix of boos and cheers.

Turner's response may have been the most shocking, but the most hilariously honest came from John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly. While he'd love to resurrect Robb Stark, he says the character he wished had never died on the show would definitely be Jon Snow.

"Jon Snow to save having to talk about it every five minutes for a year," he explained. "That was a pretty crummy year."

Fair, John. Fair.