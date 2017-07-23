Smell that? It's the scent of pumpkin spice latte threatening to invade every single aspect of your life. In other words, fall is almost upon us, and the only place you can take refuge from PSL mayhem is the movie theater. Fortunately, a slew of genuinely wonderful new movies are coming out, which range from Oscar bait, to hilarious, to "OMG-this-is-terrifying-what-is-life" (hi, It!). Here's what to expect.



'MOLLY'S GAME'

Release date: November 22.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, and Michael Cera.

About: The story of Olympic-class skier Molly Bloom and the illegal poker ring she ran. Directed by Aaron Sorkin.

'FLATLINERS'

Release date: September 29.

Starring: Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, Diego Luna, James Norton.

About: A team of med students who decide it'll be fun to stop their hearts and experiment with death. Because what could possibly go wrong? (Answer: literally everything, judging from the horrifying trailer.)

'BATTLE OF THE SEXES'

Release date: September 22.

Starring: Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

About: The epic and history-making tennis match between Billy Jean King and Booby Riggs that took place in 1973.

'KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE'

Release date: September 22.

Starring: Channing Tatum, Elton John (okay, sure, why not), Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, and Pedro Pascal.

About: A secret spy organization that fights to save the world from a casual criminal mastermind.

'IT'

Release date: September 8.

Starring: Bill Skarsgård.

About: A deranged clown named Pennywise that terrorizes a group of children. Based on the classic horror novel by Stephen King.

'THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US'

Release date: October 6.

Starring: Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

About: Two strangers who survive a plane crash and end up stranded together. Romance blooms.

'BLADE RUNNER 2049'

Release date: October 6.

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, and Ana de Armas.

About: A blade runner named Officer K who finds out a secret that leads him to discover Ford's Rick Deckard—who's been missing for 30 years. It's a sequel to the famous 1982 film.

'THOR: RAGNAROK'

Release date: November 3.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchet, Chris Hemsworth, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins.

About: Thor's journey saving Asgard from Hela (played by Cate Blanchet). Also Loki is chillin' because duh, what would this franchise be without him.

'MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS'

Release date: November 10.

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Penélope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daisy Ridley.

About: A murder that takes place on the famous Orient express. Everyone's a suspect.

'JUSTICE LEAGUE'

Release date: November 17.

Starring: Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, and J.K. Simmons.

About: Batman and Wonder Woman (blessed be her name) assembling a team of superheroes—including The Flash, Superman, and Aquaman—and defeating a new nemesis.

'GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN'

Release date: October 13.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Domhnall Gleeson.

About: The creation story of Winnie the Pooh, and the life of author A. A. Milne.



'THE SQUARE'

Release date: October 27.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West.

About: An art exhibition at the Stockholm Palace and the publicity surrounding it. FYI, this won the Palme D'Or at Cannes.

'STRONGER'

Release date: September 22.

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, and Clancy Brown.

About: The real story of Jeff Bauman, who lost his legs during the Boston Marathon Bombing.



'WOODSHOCK'

Release date: September 15.

Starring: Kirsten Dunst.

About: A woman who goes on a paranoid drug trip. Directed by the Rodarte sisters.

'THE SNOWMAN'

Release date: October 20.

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, and Chloë Sevigny.

About: A detective who investigates the disappearance of a woman after her scarf is found wrapped around a snowman.



'THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER'

Release date: November 3.



Starring: Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

About: A surgeon's relationship with a teenage boy, who is—by all accounts—terrifying. Prepare to be scared.

'HOME AGAIN'

Release date: September 8.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Lake Bell, Michael Sheen, Nat Wolff, and Candice Bergen.

About: A single mom in L.A. who gets three new male roommates. Let the romantic hijinks ensue.



'VICTORIA & ABDUL'

Release date: September 22.

Starring: Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, and Eddie Izzard.

About: The relationship between Queen Victoria and her servant.

'MOTHER!'

Release date: October 13.

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Kristen Wiig.

About: A couple whose lives are disrupted when a guest comes to their home. Also this is a horror film, so be prepared for terror.

'SUBURBICON'

Released on: November 3.

Starring: Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac, and Julianne Moore.

About: There isn't much known about this film's plot, but according to IMDb "a home invasion rattles a quiet family town." Directed by George Clooney. Written by the Coen brothers.

'MARY MAGDALENE'

Release date: November 24.

Starring: Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Tahar Rahim.

About: The story of Mary Magdalene, friend of Jesus.