SAN DIEGO:- ‘Game of Thrones’ dropped a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, showing the armies of the Seven Kingdoms gearing up for war, with an undead horde on the march. Queen Cersei warns the people in King’s Landing to beware of the incoming Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, who finally landed in Westeros in Sunday’s season seven premiere. There were the usual battles, sweeping panoramas and politicking, as well as an appearance from Melisandre, who is seen counseling Daenerys that she may not be the only “chosen one.”

“I believe you have a role to play, as does another,” the Red Woman tells the Mother of Dragons at the close of the trailer. According to “Game of Thrones” mythology, a hero who saved humankind from the White Walkers thousands of years ago is destined to be reborn and save the world again. It is unclear who Melisandre is thinking of, but the most likely candidate would be Jon Snow, the newly crowned King in the North whom she met in season five. Since its debut in 2010, the fantasy epic has picked up 38 Emmys, more than any other fictional show, but showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced last year it would finish with 13 episodes spread over a final two seasons.