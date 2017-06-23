LOS ANGELES - Casey Affleck feels guilty about not mentioning his children, Indiana and Atticus, in his Oscars speech earlier this year.

The 41-year-old actor failed to mention his two sons Indiana, 13, and Atticus, nine - whom he has with his estranged wife Summer Phoenix - when he picked up the gong for Best Actor for his work in ‘Manchester By The Sea’ back in February.

Now, the Hollywood hunk has admitted he regrets not including his brood in his speech, as they’re the ‘’most important thing in [his] life’’.

He said: ‘’I immediately realised I hadn’t done that. And that was a shame. I said, ‘I won ... but I didn’t mention you, even though you are the most important thing in my life and I love you more than anything and I would trade a thousand Oscars for you guys.’’

The ‘Triple 9’ actor let his sons look after the award to make up for his blunder, but after he found it stuffed into the corner of their bedroom, he decided it was best if he kept it himself.Speaking during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Casey said: ‘’A few weeks later - this is true - I went into one of their rooms and I saw it actually in the corner with, like, a wet towel over it and clothes and stuff. And I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hang onto it, guys.’’

Meanwhile, Casey previously admitted his Oscar win felt ‘’crazy’’, but thinks his mother Chris would be proud now that both he and his brother Ben Affleck have Academy Awards to their name.Ben, 44, has picked up two Oscars over his career, for Best Original Screenplay for 1997’s ‘Good Will Hunting’ - which he shared with his close friend Matt Damon - and Best Picture for 2012 thriller ‘Argo’ which he directed and starred in.

Casey said previously: ‘’It seems crazy ... It must be nice for Mom. I’m pretty proud of all the things Ben’s done, and I’m incredibly proud of the fact the Academy honoured me in this way.’’

