LOS ANGELES - Drake is set to drop a new song inspired by Louis Vuitton’s new fashion range called ‘Signs’ today.

The 30-year-old rapper will drop ‘Signs’ at the fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 catwalk show at the Domaine du Palais Royal in Paris, France today. If his ‘More Life’ playlist is anything to go by, fans will be in for a treat with his new track. The compilation of songs broke streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Within the first 24 hours of being released the project, garnered a whopping 89.9 million streams globally on Apple Music, handing him a new world record for streams in a 24-hour period.

On Spotify, the first full day of release for ‘More Life’ saw it rake in the best first-day streams for any album on the service.

The record gained was 61.3 million global streams, smashing the previous record of 56.7 million, held by Ed Sheeran’s recently released ‘Divide’.

If that wasn’t enough, the ‘Passionfruit’ hitmaker also beat Ed’s previously held record of the most streamed artist in a single day on Spotify.

Drake managed to gain an impressive 76.4 million streams across all his available music on March 19, beating the ‘Shape of You’ singer’s record of 68.7 million, which he picked up on March 3.

